Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $105,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,583,183. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $105,919.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,290,000 after buying an additional 764,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Immunovant by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after buying an additional 854,662 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $112,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

