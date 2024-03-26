Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 148,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 685,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMNM shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after buying an additional 1,343,697 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Immunome by 505.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,051,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after buying an additional 877,592 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

