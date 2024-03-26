iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Announces $0.10 — Dividend

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

NYSE IH opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. iHuman has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $97.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.27%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of iHuman from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iHuman stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

