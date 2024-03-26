Ideanomics (IDEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.58. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDEX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ideanomics by 19.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ideanomics by 13.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ideanomics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 580,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 66,090 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

