Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:HBANL)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:HBANL traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $25.67.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
