Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Humana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Humana by 27.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HUM opened at $347.23 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.54 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

