Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given a C$11.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) received a C$11.25 target price from research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.64.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 380,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.98. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$9.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5546318 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.