HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.19

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 65067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

