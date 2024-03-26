HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,398 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HP by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. 6,167,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,590,434. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

