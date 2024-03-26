Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7802 per share. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

