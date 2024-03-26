Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Price Performance
TSE:HAL traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$19.80. 6,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common has a 52 week low of C$17.26 and a 52 week high of C$19.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.61.
About Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.