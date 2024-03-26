Horizen (ZEN) Reaches One Day Volume of $11.97 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Horizen has a market cap of $209.58 million and $11.97 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $14.15 or 0.00020186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00069146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,814,831 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

