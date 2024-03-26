Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HON traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,023. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

