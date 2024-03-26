Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.67. 823,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,863. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

