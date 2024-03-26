Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CRO Sells $256,933.60 in Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $256,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hippo Stock Up 1.5 %

HIPO stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. 81,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,993. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Get Hippo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hippo by 1,031.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 53,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 135.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 8,655,415 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hippo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,877,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 72,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.