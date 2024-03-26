Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CRO Sells $256,933.60 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPOGet Free Report) CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $256,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hippo Stock Up 1.5 %

HIPO stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. 81,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,993. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hippo by 1,031.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 53,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 135.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 8,655,415 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hippo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,877,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 72,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.