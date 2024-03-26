Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stake Lifted by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,717,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,417 shares during the period. Hillman Solutions makes up 2.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 3.45% of Hillman Solutions worth $61,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 30.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 362,743 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $10,929,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLMN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

In other Hillman Solutions news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at $243,490.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

