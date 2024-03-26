HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $66.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DINO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

