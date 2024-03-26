Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $208.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.48.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $192.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Hershey has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.04.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,018 shares of company stock worth $769,564 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,683,000 after purchasing an additional 271,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

