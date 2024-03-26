Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HTBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.89. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 162,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 124.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

