Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Herc worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Herc by 363.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Herc by 152.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 152.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Herc by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRI shares. KeyCorp downgraded Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $165.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.95. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $170.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

