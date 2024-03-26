Heliogen’s (HLGN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Melius Research

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Melius Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Heliogen Stock Up 0.7 %

HLGN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 14,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,148. The company has a market cap of $8.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Heliogen has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $13.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heliogen by 403.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 5,924,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heliogen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 250,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Heliogen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,015,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 528,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Heliogen by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel.

