Heavy Minerals Limited (ASX:HVY) Insider Aaron Williams Acquires 243,903 Shares

Heavy Minerals Limited (ASX:HVY – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Williams bought 243,903 shares of Heavy Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.05 ($13,071.93).

Aaron Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heavy Minerals alerts:

On Monday, January 29th, Aaron Williams acquired 10,000 shares of Heavy Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,000.00 ($653.59).

Heavy Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65.

Heavy Minerals Company Profile

Heavy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of the mineral resource projects in Western Australia, Mauritius, and Mozambique. The company explores for industrial garnet, ilmenite, zircon, leucoxene, and rutile minerals. Its primary project is the Port Gregory Garnet project that covers an area of approximately 227 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heavy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.