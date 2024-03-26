HealthEquity’s (HQY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

HQY has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.55.

HQY stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.76. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 124.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,643 shares of company stock worth $592,205. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

