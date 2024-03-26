HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 202.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $487.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,800 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after buying an additional 538,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $13,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

