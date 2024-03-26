HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCP. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

HashiCorp stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.93. 1,249,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,866. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $912,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,850.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $912,602.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,850.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,848 in the last ninety days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 215.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at $55,774,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HashiCorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 78.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,042 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

