Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,632,000 after acquiring an additional 253,363 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after buying an additional 98,881 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO stock opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

