Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after buying an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 276,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 351,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

HALO stock opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. The firm had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.