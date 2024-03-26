Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Down 1.8%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 2,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 83,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0102 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
