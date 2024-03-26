Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Down 1.8%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 2,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 83,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0102 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 46,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

