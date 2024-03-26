Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $317.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $392.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

