Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 301,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 280,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $889.61 million, a PE ratio of -412.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,103,760.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,000 shares of company stock worth $1,275,960. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 191.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

