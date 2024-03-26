Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.1%.

GHI opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $381.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.65. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 51.49% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

