Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.30% from the company’s previous close.

GPRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

GPRE stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Green Plains by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

