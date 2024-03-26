Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

GRT.UN stock traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$75.53. 48,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,811. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$62.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.33.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

