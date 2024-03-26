Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Granite Construction Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.45. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $55.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $933.70 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Construction news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 918,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,733,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 908,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

