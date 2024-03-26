Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 94.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSBD. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

