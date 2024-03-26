GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYCGet Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $181.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLYC shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GlycoMimetics

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.