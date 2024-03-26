GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $181.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLYC shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

