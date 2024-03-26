Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.43. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 217,389 shares changing hands.

Globalstar Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Globalstar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 135.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

