Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.43. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 217,389 shares changing hands.
Globalstar Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
