Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 34,395 shares.The stock last traded at $63.36 and had previously closed at $63.17.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $833.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.407 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.