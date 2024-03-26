Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,099,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.