Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 27,876 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.83.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $939.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.40.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. Research analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
