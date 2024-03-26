Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 27,876 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.83.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $939.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. Research analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

