GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 4.5 %

GIGM opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

