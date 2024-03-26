Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$25.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.18.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GEI
Insider Activity at Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Stock Performance
TSE:GEI opened at C$23.31 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.45 and a twelve month high of C$23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.90. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.5876712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gibson Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.31%.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gibson Energy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.