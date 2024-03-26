GG TOKEN Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $138.64 Million (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $138.64 million and approximately $61.62 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.11059979 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $329.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

