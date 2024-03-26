Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Getty Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 141.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.3%.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GTY opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 80.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTY. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday.

