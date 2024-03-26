Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $153.22. 165,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,699. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average is $141.68. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

