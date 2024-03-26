Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up to $29.98

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.98, but opened at $30.92. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 29,933 shares traded.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

