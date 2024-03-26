General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Lifted by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,412 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

General Motors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.57. 14,643,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,552,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

