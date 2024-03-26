General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $72.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average is $64.74. General Mills has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

