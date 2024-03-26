Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gemfields Group Stock Performance

Gemfields Group stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 169,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,502. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.91. Gemfields Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.27 ($0.26).

Get Gemfields Group alerts:

Gemfields Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.