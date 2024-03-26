GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,497,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,704,009 shares.The stock last traded at $6.67 and had previously closed at $8.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

GDS Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

